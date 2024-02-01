Not guilty pleas tendered by Modack and Co

Cape Town - The not guilty tune continued to echo off the walls of the Western Cape High Court where alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack and his 14 co-accused appeared for the commencement of their murder trial. Wednesday marked day three of the mammoth trial which centres around the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective, Charl Kinnear, who was murdered in front of his home in Bishop Lavis in 2020.

Modack along with his co-accused are facing an array of charges including the murder of Kinnear, the grenade attack on his home, money laundering, racketeering and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime (Poca) Act. On Wednesday before proceedings commenced, the court heard that accused number six, Fagmeed Kelly, was involved in a minor motor vehicle collision on his return to Drakenstein Prison on Tuesday. Accused number 8, Jacques Cronje, then informed the court that Kelly was indeed involved in an accident and has a neck brace from the accident after officers allegedly drove carelessly.

Judge Robert Henney ordered that the State gets a report from the medical team. “The doctor needs to say he won’t be able to comprehend in court,” Judge Henney said. The judge was then stopped by Modack who informed the court that he had been moved to Goodwood Prison, where cells are 1.2m x 1.5m, something he describes as inhumane.