NPA confident magistrate’s teen nephew accused of her murder can be linked to crime

Cape Town - The National Prosecuting Authority says it is confident that the 18-year-old suspect who appeared in court on Thursday over the death of a Vredenberg magistrate can be linked to her murder. Cassidy Hartzenberg, the nephew of Romay van Rooyen, appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Van Rooyen was murdered at her Marina da Gama home earlier this month and her car was stolen.

Her body was discovered on September 10 inside her home. Initial investigations showed no signs of forced entry and her vehicle was recovered on September 11, abandoned along Highlands Drive, Mitchells Plain, with the key in the ignition. As calls grew for swift action on Van Rooyen’s death, Police Minister Bheki Cele assured her family the investigation would receive high priority. The Hawks (Directorate for Priority Crimes) had been assigned to investigate the case.

On Tuesday, Hartzenberg was arrested after he was identified as a suspect. Yesterday he made his first appearance in court, where it was revealed that he had been a pallbearer at Van Rooyen’s funeral. Hartzenberg faces charges of murder and theft as the State alleged that on September 9 he met Van Rooyen at her home and strangled her to death. On Thursday Cele said: “We believe we have a very strong case. We believe we have the right person but investigations are continuing. We are not going to end with what we have.

“I know there were expectations that it might be, maybe the people that are being tried, people that are in court … but what we have at the present moment, we believe we have a very strong case.” At this stage the motive for the killing is unclear but a police source gave an indication that the 18-year-old was believed to have a drug problem. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said, “The State is in consultation with DPCI to consider bail proceedings. At this stage, the suspect’s bail profile is unknown.

“It would be in the interest of justice to obtain all relevant information before a decision on bail is made. We are hopeful that this matter can be processed speedily through the courts and that the outstanding investigation will be finalised quickly.” Hartzenberg’s family said yesterday: “We don’t wish to speak to the media at this time.” [email protected]