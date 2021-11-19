NPO calls on Capetonians to help feed long queues of hungry people in Vrygrond, Retreat

Cape Town - A growing queue for food in Vrygrond and the greater Retreat area prompted non-profit organisation ’Where Rainbows Meet Training and Development Foundation’ to appeal for support to provide more than the ten 100-litre pots it makes for men, women and youth from informal settlements. The director, Mymoena Scholtz, said that since lockdown the organisation had experienced an increase in its beneficiary numbers.

She said because of the volunteering opportunities the organisation offered to unemployed people, they were able to learn skills to empower themselves to find work. However, the lockdown created a lot of challenges for those in local communities. “Those that never used to come and queue for food are forced to stand in a line to get a meal for themselves as well as their children and spouse at home. This is due to unemployment being extremely high and the lack of support for families that live on the children’s grant alone,” Scholtz said. One of the organisation’s beneficiaries thanked Scholtz and her team for opening their hearts to the people of Capricorn and for giving their children porridge every morning and lunch every day.

’Where Rainbows Meet Training and Development Foundation’, which operates in Vrygrond and Greater Retreat, has experienced an increase in its beneficiary numbers since lockdown. Picture: Supplied Scholtz said the organisation fed people from Mondays to Sundays from its kitchens in various communities. She said it needed strong financial support and donations of food to feed the increasing number of people in its queues “We have made numerous appeals to the mayor’s office but have not received anything from them or even seen our ward councillors. We feel we are left on our own with the few donors that support our organisation,” she said. Scholtz thanked the organisation’s dedicated partners for their continued support, without which it would not be able to support the areas it serves.