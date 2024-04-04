NPO hands out thousands of Easter eggs as learners return to school after the holidays

Cape Town - As children returned to school for the start of the second term yesterday they were surprised by bunny mascots delivering Easter joy.
Non-profit organisation Living Through Learning distributed nearly 9 000 Easter eggs among several schools in the Western Cape.
The NPO is a registered organisation in Cape Town, largely working in the education sector and focused on improving foundation phase literacy.
The schools which benefited included Levana Primary in Lavender Hill, Perivale Primary in Lotus River, Lotus River Primary, Hillwood Primary in Lavender Hill, Cypress Primary in Bridgetown, Valhalla Primary in Riverton, Vorentoe Primary in Ravensmead, St Augustine’s RC Primary in Parow, and Nooitgedacht Primary in Bishop Lavis.
The Easter eggs were donated by Coronation Fund Managers and RoomRaccoon.
Living Through Learning managing director Natalie Roos said: “We try to do this every year but it’s not always possible, it all depends on the funding that we receive. So this year we have a record of 8 830 Easter eggs and it was sponsored by Coronation Fund managers and RoomRaccoon so we would like to thank them for that.”
Roos said the NPO was involved in all of the schools where they run literacy programmes in “Coronation Reading Adventure Rooms”.
“We have our own curriculum that we integrate with the government’s curriculum.”
Vorentoe Primary School principal Theresa Holland said the learners, staff and school governing body were grateful for the continuing support provided because the learners have shown significant growth in grades R and 1.
“Living Through Learning brought a life-sized Easter bunny to Vorentoe Primary, delighting both learners and staff.
“The Easter bunny distributed Easter marshmallows and posed for pictures with the learners, creating a memorable experience. Coronation and Living Through Learning deserve a special thank you for their generous donation.”
