NPO hands out thousands of Easter eggs as learners return to school after the holidays

Cape Town - As children returned to school for the start of the second term yesterday they were surprised by bunny mascots delivering Easter joy. Non-profit organisation Living Through Learning distributed nearly 9 000 Easter eggs among several schools in the Western Cape.

The NPO is a registered organisation in Cape Town, largely working in the education sector and focused on improving foundation phase literacy. The schools which benefited included Levana Primary in Lavender Hill, Perivale Primary in Lotus River, Lotus River Primary, Hillwood Primary in Lavender Hill, Cypress Primary in Bridgetown, Valhalla Primary in Riverton, Vorentoe Primary in Ravensmead, St Augustine’s RC Primary in Parow, and Nooitgedacht Primary in Bishop Lavis. South Africa - Cape Town - 03 - April - 2024 - Living through Learning, (NPO) delivered more than 8000 Easter Eggs to disadvantaged schools like Vorentoe Primary School in Ravensmead and across the Western Cape.Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. The Easter eggs were donated by Coronation Fund Managers and RoomRaccoon.

Living Through Learning managing director Natalie Roos said: “We try to do this every year but it’s not always possible, it all depends on the funding that we receive. So this year we have a record of 8 830 Easter eggs and it was sponsored by Coronation Fund managers and RoomRaccoon so we would like to thank them for that.” Roos said the NPO was involved in all of the schools where they run literacy programmes in “Coronation Reading Adventure Rooms”. “We have our own curriculum that we integrate with the government’s curriculum.”