NSFAS improving payment system for funded students

Cape Town - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it has been working on innovations to improve the disbursement of allowances for funded students and to eliminate all third parties from the disbursement chain. NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen said the entity was planning to migrate students who receive allowances through NSFAS wallet and institutional disbursement services to a direct payment system which would see students receive allowances directly into their bank accounts next year. Carolissen said the migration of 38 of the 50 colleges to the NSFAS wallet system this year has already made huge improvements in the accuracy and regularity of distribution of allowances directly to such students. He said the migration would eliminate third parties in the payment channel as part of NSFAS’s strategy to implement the student-centred model. “In 2019 NSFAS replaced the anti-competitive voucher system with cash allowances to ensure empowerment of students to manage their own finances. By integrating innovative ways of allowance disbursement, the scheme employed technological solutions which puts student needs, safety and efficiency at the centre of operations,” Carolissen said.

He said by disbursing funds directly to students’ bank accounts, NSFAS would eradicate fraudulent activities and scams which students had been subjected to.

NSFAS urged students who would like to enrol at a public TVET college next year to open bank accounts in preparation for the roll out of allowances via bank accounts.

“As the banking project is currently out for tender, students on NSFAS wallet will, as an interim measure, be moved from the *134*176# USSD channel to the *120*176# USSD channel with effect from July 1. A transaction on the latter channel will cost 20 cents per 20 seconds,” he said.

SA Students’ Congress deputy president Buyile Matiwane said the disbursement of allowances directly to students was a progressive move by NSFAS as it empowered students to be more independent and responsible concerning financial decisions.

“We believe that NSFAS’s move to pay allowances directly to students will not only provide financial relief and leeway for students in need, but also provide much-need experience in managing finances to those students,” Matiwane said.

