Cape Town - Malicious cyber attackers have recently tried to gain access to students’ financial aid at multiple tertiary institutions in a scheme that involves sending fraudulent emails and SMSes to students, according to a warning issued by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said NSFAS would no longer be communicating with students via SMS channels. Mamabolo said over the past two weeks first-time, returning and continuing students had been targeted in “phishing” email and text message scams that aim to compromise personal data.

Mamabolo said: “We would like to warn all the applicants to be aware of these fraudsters and take extra care when dealing with their personal information online or over the phone. Any SMS regarding funding received from now on will be from fraudsters not NSFAS.”

Students should use the myNSFAS self-service at www.nsfas.org.za

