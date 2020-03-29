NSFAS urged to extend appeal time due to Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - Tertiary students are appealing for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to at least extend their dates of appeal, as the deadline looms amid the Covid-19 academic disruptions. According to the NSFAS, TVET College students have up until March 31 to submit their appeals, and for university students the appeal window closed on March 20. Students then questioned how they would appeal while internet cafés were closed due to the pandemic, and some demanded to know their application statuses. UCT’s DA Student Organisation chairperson, Luke Albert said considering the implementation of the lockdown, the appeal dates should be extended. Albert said students in need of funding were not likely to gain access to resources such as transport and internet connection at libraries that would make it possible for them to apply or appeal. “With a lockdown, it would decrease the options available for said students,” Albert said.

NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen said at least 11124 appeals were received from first-time students.

Carolissen said more communication and contact with students would be made after the 21-day lockdown.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande said, in all, R4.2 billion had been paid to institutions.

“This amount includes the second upfront payment of R677 million which was paid to assist with transport and accommodation during the registration period.”

Nzimande said institutions were advised to disburse the allowances to all NSFAS-funded and -registered students. “This includes disbursements based on registration data from institutions implemented to pay 282464 students.”

SA Students’ Congress national deputy chairperson Buyile Matiwane said the delay in the response to appeals was a sore issue for students around the country.

“NSFAS should consider opening a small window of consideration for students that have been unsuccessful and with special circumstances,” Matiwane said.

