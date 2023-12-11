NSRI crews save 4 people from strong currents, warns of upcoming Spring tide

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to beachgoers to exercise extra caution around the coastline this week. In a statement issued on Monday, the NSRI warned of “stronger than normal rip currents” at beaches.

“The NSRI are appealing to bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, anglers and coastal hikers to be cautious around the coastline as the new moon Spring tide increases toward the peak of Spring tide on Wednesday, 13 December, during the new moon Spring tide phase lasting into the coming weekend,” the statement reads. “The two daily high tides and the two daily low tides may experience stronger than normal rip currents at places around the coastline. “Inland water users are also urged to be cautious - although not affected by Spring tide on inland waters.”

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “We are calling on the general public to not only exercise precautions but also to swim at beaches protected by lifeguards and follow stipulated instructions.” “The increase in water-related emergencies is of concern, and we are appealing to everyone in and around coastal and inland waterways to have safety top of mind.” This safety appeal comes less than 48 hours after crews from NSRI Stilbaai rescued four people, including two children from rip currents in the Overberg Municipality in three separate incidents.

Station commander Jean du Plessis, said on Sunday lifeguards, who were conducting routine training in Lappiesbaai, were alerted to a man and woman who were caught in rip currents. He said: “Three lifeguards launched into the surf armed with rescue torpedo buoys and wearing fins. On reaching the two casualties they assisted them to stay afloat before swimming them out of the rip currents and bringing them both safely to shore, uninjured.” “A short while later, the same NSRI lifeguards, while continuing with their routine training, noticed a young male child caught in rip currents.”

Du Plessis said one of the lifeguards quickly launched into the surf and caught up with the boy. “He was able to bring the child safely to shore where he was reunited with family members, and not injured he required no further assistance. “A short while later, the NSRI Stilbaai duty crew was alerted to a 12-year-old girl, from Worcester, caught in strong currents at the estuary mouth and she was reported to be in severe distress,” he said.