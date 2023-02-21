NSRI Hout Bay joins search for missing 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Hout Bay has now joined ongoing efforts to locate a German tourist who reportedly went missing on Valentine’s Day. Over the weekend, news of missing 22-year-old Nick Frischke began to spread as police and his relatives intensified their efforts to locate him after he was last seen visiting the V&A Waterfront on Valentine’s Day.

According to the Cape Times, police said Frischke arrived in South Africa on February 6, 2023, and stayed at an Airbnb in Pinelands. “Frischke’s brother, Tom, posted on Facebook that all Nick’s belongings were still at the Airbnb.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Pinelands police were seeking the assistance of the public to trace Frischke, who was last seen in a local store at the V&A Waterfront, after leaving his residence at about 10am.

Swartbooi said: “Anyone with information that can assist and lead to Frischke’s return is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Daluxolo Mhlauli on 076 609 0764 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. It is imperative to note that Nick does not speak English very well.” At the time of his going missing, Frischke was last seen wearing blue denim shorts with white takkies and a beige T-shirt and a backpack. On Tuesday, following a briefing, commanded by the Police Dive Unit at the NSRI Hout Bay rescue station, NSRI Hout Bay joined the ongoing search for Frischke, expanding the police diver’s search into Hout Bay.

NSRI Hout Bay station commander, Spencer Oldham said Frischke was suspected to have gone missing at Hout Bay on the Hangberg trail, between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay. Two NSRI Hout Bay rescue crafts, accompanied by police divers were launched to search from the seaside along the Karbonkelberg, while a Western Cape Health EMS rescue drone squad went into operation. A Police K9 search and rescue team, Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) members and WSAR K9 search and rescue would continue to conduct extensive search efforts in the area.