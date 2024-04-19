Number of Cape pharmacies ditch Israeli medicines to become ‘Apartheid Free Zone’

Cape Town - More than 20 pharmacies in Cape Town have joined a Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine (HCW4P) South Africa campaign to ensure their businesses are “Apartheid Free Zones”. The recently launched campaign is part of a global initiative calling for the severing of ties with Israeli-linked companies through boycotts, divestments and sanctions (BDS) to place pressure on Israel to comply with international laws.

A targeted boycott of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, an Israeli pharmaceutical company and the world’s largest generic drug manufacturer, is a component of the BDS movement, with the campaign calling on patients, dispensers and prescribers to seek alternatives. Principal pharmacist and owner of Reo Pharmacy in Elsies River, Isgak Ismail, said: “We are taking a principled stand to remove all Israeli-linked products from our shelves and have embarked on an active campaign to boycott Teva, the Israeli drug manufacturer who are unapologetic supporters of the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) war machine by way of taxes paid. “We hope the campaign will exert maximum economic pressure on the settler-occupier, Israel.”

BDS campaigns have gained momentum following Israel’s unprecedented and unrelenting military bombardment of Gaza, which have killed at least 33 634 Palestinians and injured 76 214 more. Several aid and human rights organisations warned of an imminent human-made famine as food, medicines, fuel and other lifesaving aid have for months been restricted from entering Gaza. The Apartheid Free Zone declaration poster has been sighted at a number of Cape Town pharmacies.

HCW4P SA chairperson Dr Saadiq Moolla said the campaign was launched on April 4, with 25 pharmacies across Cape Town signed up. The pharmacies are: Cape Town Station Pharmacy; Athlone Pharmacy; Medi-Kem Athlone; Atlantis Pharmacy; Golden Acre Pharmacy; Palmyra Pharmacy; Kromboom Pharmacy; Reo Family; Ariefa’s; Alphen Harfield; Rossiers; Vitacare-Lansdowne; Vitacare-Koeberg; Nu Crane Promenade; Vitacare-Penlyn; Salmarz; Vitacare Pharmacy – Plattekloof; Vitacare-Rondebosch; Rustenburg Pharmacy; Rondebosch East Pharmacy; Firkem; Unikem Pharmacy; Reddam Pharmacy; Pharmacy at Spar Weltevreden; and Rivetts. More than 20 pharmacies in Cape Town have joined a Healthcare Workers 4 Palestine (HCW4P) South Africa campaign to ensure their businesses are “Apartheid Free Zones”. The organisation is also looking to expand the campaign nationally, and have already signed up their first dispensing GP practice in Gqeberha, SmartMed GP Practice.

Moolla said: “Current boycott campaigns place the responsibility in the hands of the consumer, who need to take care that the products they buy do not contribute to the funding of the Israeli occupation. “We hope that the Apartheid Free Zone campaign will change this as they can shop at participating stores and facilities assured that all products are safe to buy. “While this campaign is starting in healthcare, we hope that other sectors will soon follow.”