Number of Cape Town residents turned away from voting stations over registration

Cape Town - A numbers of voters were turned away at voting stations on Monday due to not being on the voters roll. About 26 people were turned away at Square Hill Primary School, Retreat.

“These people clearly remember voting there in 2019, and also, some of them had come to register on registration weekend, so these people were turned away because their tickets showed that they are registered elsewhere, in Woodstock, Wetton,” said Steenberg resident and African Restoration Alliance party agent, Rencia Brown. After having been turned away due to a name error, Brown said she was only able to vote after her party leader had contacted the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). Brown said the presiding officer had refused to assist her.

Sybrand Park resident Shameemah Salie said her 19-year-old son was not permitted to vote even after having registered on September 19 in Elgin Road, Sybrand Park. “I double-checked the night before to make sure all was in order and found the name does not appear on the voters roll. I lodged a concern and was advised to go to the voting station and complete the MEC7 form. I got to the station, and his name was not registered, and it became apparent that he was not the only individual who had been impacted.” In Bonteheuwel, taxis transported the elderly, some of whom were using wheelchairs, to voting stations. Some roads were flooded due to the heavy rainfall. However, residents could be seen trickling in at Modderdam High School to vote.

Gamieda Maker, 42, said: “If we don't cast our vote, then it's senseless complaining about our living conditions, service delivery and things like that. We need to make an impact, and we can only do that by voting.” Modderdam High School, Bonteheuwel. Anthony Adams at Garlandale High School. John Gerome Wolmarans voted at Garlandale High School. At Green Pastures Church, Manenberg resident Lorreta Ferreira, 56, said the process could be made easier if the elderly were prioritised.

Manenberg resident Ambrose Schoeman, 35, said: “This is a hard-fought freedom, and I know, sometimes people get despondent, and it's like, ‘What are we voting for’, but since I have been eligible for voting, I have voted in every election so this won't be the last.” The process had been “pretty straightforward”, with the only hiccup occurring when registering his 19-year-old brother to vote the first time. His brother, Denzel, said: “This is my first time voting. I felt I was doing a service for my country in voting. I know every vote counts, and I'm just looking for change. I don't believe the ANC party can lead our country, and that's why I'm voting.”