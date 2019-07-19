File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – An auxiliary assistant nurse at the Department of Health, who is also a shop steward, is appealing his conviction and subsequent dismissal after he was found guilty on sexual harassment charges. The man, who was working at the Western Cape Rehabilitation Centre, was convicted following a disciplinary hearing held on May 27 and June 11.

The incident happened on February 27, and it is alleged the shop steward grabbed a female worker’s hand and pushed it against his crotch.

In the summary of facts presented by the investigating officer, the victim called out to the accused “What are you doing old man?” and was certain that she felt his manhood was not erect.

Presiding officer Melany Hendricks, in her ruling, said the department was of the view the accused was in a key position where trust was key.

She added that since that trust had broken down to a point of no return, and due to the seriousness of the action, there were no alternative corrective measures other than a dismissal.

Zama Sonjica from the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers, representing the accused, said: “He would deny he pulled her hand against his crotch, and that her hand might have brushed against his wallet or cellphone.

“It is plausible that he never denied the fact that he took hold of the victim’s hand. Had he been a dishonest person he would have denied this from the very onset.

"This is an indication and further supports the submission that he never had any sexual intentions in his mind towards the victim.”

Mark van der Heever, deputy communications director at the provincial Health Department, said: “We’ve not concluded our internal processes as the outcome of the appeal is pending."

