This year will be the 20th anniversary of the global awareness initiative World Cancer Day.
The annual event raises awareness of the importance of early detection and educating individuals on the signs and symptoms of the disease.
Cansa states tobacco use (63%), exposure to harmful UV rays (54%) and exposure to tobacco smoke from others (50%) are high risks for cancer.
Lack of exercise (28%), exposure to certain viruses or bacteria (28%), being overweight (29%) and drinking alcohol (35%), appear to be the least recognised cancer risk factors.