Obesity, lack of exercise not clearly recognised as cancer risk factors in SA









Cansa chief executive Elize Joubert is concerned that the lack of exercise and widespread obesity are not clearly recognised as cancer risk factors in SA. Photo: Leon Nicholas/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) chief executive Elize Joubert is concerned that the lack of exercise and widespread obesity are not clearly recognised as cancer risk factors in South Africa. This year will be the 20th anniversary of the global awareness initiative World Cancer Day. The annual event raises awareness of the importance of early detection and educating individuals on the signs and symptoms of the disease. Cansa states tobacco use (63%), exposure to harmful UV rays (54%) and exposure to tobacco smoke from others (50%) are high risks for cancer. Lack of exercise (28%), exposure to certain viruses or bacteria (28%), being overweight (29%) and drinking alcohol (35%), appear to be the least recognised cancer risk factors.

“In South Africa more than 29% of men and 56% of women (have been) classified as being overweight or obese this increases the risk of several cancers, including breast (in women post-menopause), endometrium (the lining of the uterus), oesophagus, pancreas, and kidney.”

Not all cancers can be prevented but 90% of cancers are caused by environmental and lifestyle factors, and can be prevented by a healthy lifestyle.

Head of Life Oncology Dr Louis Kathan said: “It is important that the signs, symptoms and treatment options of cancer are understood as early diagnosis is key in successfully treating this disease.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation