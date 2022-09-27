Observatory community reels from death of local ‘angel’ killed in Plett shark attack

Cape Town - Tributes are are pouring in for the victim of Sunday’s shark attack, who has been identified as Kimon “Kiki” Bisogno. The 39-year-old was a local humanitarian and co-founder of Obs Pasta Kitchen, which she ran with her husband and business partner out of their restaurant, Ferdinando’s Pizza, in Observatory, serving home-made pasta to homeless people.

Bisogno attempted to swim from the Beacon Island Resort to Central Beach early on Sunday, with her partner, Diego Milesi, and their 2-year-old daughter, Luna, watching her from the beach, when she was attacked and killed by a shark. Her death has rocked the Observatory community, with many stopping by Ferdinando’s on Monday with flowers and messages of condolences for Bisogno’s family and friends. Tributes are pouring in for the victim of Sunday’s shark attack, Kimon “Kiki” Bisogno. She was co-founder of Obs Pasta Kitchen in Observatory, which she ran with her husband and business partner out of their restaurant Ferdinando’s pizza, serving home-made pasta to the homeless once a week. Picture: KIMON BISOGNO VIA FACEBOOK Bisogno was described as a force of nature and an active member of the community, she was also a meditation course facilitator and was fondly known for teaching laughter yoga, a type of yoga involving voluntary laughter and breathing exercises to cultivate joy.

Her voice choking with emotion, Dani Saporetti, co-founder of Obs Pasta Kitchen and close friend of Bisogno, said she got a call from Bisogno’s cousin on Sunday to inform her of the tragedy and that the family had all headed to Plettenberg Bay. Saporetti said Bisogno was an amazing mother and partner, and they were all devastated by this loss. Besides feeding the homeless through the pasta kitchen every Wednesday evening, Saporetti said Bisogno also ran a wellness programme every Wednesday morning for the community, the homeless and all those in need with mediation, yoga and life skills.

Kimon “Kiki” exemplified the good fight for the homeless in Observatory. We have lost your presence on earth but heaven has definitely gained an angel,” a once homeless man said. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Ladles of Love, Souper Troopers and numerous other organisations and individuals also paid tribute to the humanitarian. Over the past few months, Bisogno was working closely with the Development Action Group (DAG) to provide support to the Rainbow House – a transitional home in Observatory which seeks to provide a safe space for 25 previously homeless individuals to get back on their feet. Grief-stricken Carlos Mesquita, a formerly homeless man and founder of Our House and Rainbow House, said: “Kimon exemplifies the good fight for the homeless in Observatory – Kimon, we have lost your presence on earth but heaven has definitely gained an angel.”

DAG project officer Anna du Plessis said, “Kiki was an extraordinary woman with a deep and genuine care for those around her, and she will be sorely missed by us all.” Human rights organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi also sent condolences, and shared how Bisogno and her partner contributed food, gas and other essentials to the Rainbow House, through their work. Saporetti said: “She touched so many people in so many different ways, she was tiny but so loud and full of passion and energy.”

While laying flowers outside Ferdinando’s, a trembling Shani van Straaten said: “I have known Kimon for 15 years and for as long as I have known her, she has been giving clothes to the homeless and dropping off food during winter. “We used to see transvestites walking around the neighbourhood wearing Kimon’s clothing.” Van Straaten said Bisogno was a centre point not only for her friends and family but also for the Observatory community. They often called her the “mayor of Observatory” or the “queen of Observatory” for her role in the community, and her passion for helping those in need.