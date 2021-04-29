Off-duty Cape metro police officer slain while sitting in his bakkie

Cape Town - The City said that it is devastated after the murder of metro police officer Constable Mzuvukile Mhlengi who was shot while sitting in his bakkie in front of his home in Philippi East.

In a statement on Thursday, mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the assailants appeared to have stolen Mhlengi’s other vehicle, a red Toyota Corolla.

At the time of the incident Mhlengi, who was stationed at the metro police department’s control room in Goodwood, was off duty and unarmed.

“The City expresses its sincerest condolences to Constable Mhlengi's wife and teenage daughter, as well as his extended family, colleagues and friends,” Smith said.

“This senseless act is condemned in the strongest terms, and we will do everything we can to assist the South African Police Service in its investigation.”

He urged members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the murder.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt for the suspects in Mhlengi’s killing, spokesperson FC van Wyk said in a separate statement.

“According to reports, SAPS members responded to a complaint and proceeded to Disa Road in Marikana at about 1.40pm. Upon arrival the members found the body of a 49-year-old male with gunshot wounds next to his vehicle,” van Wyk said, adding that the motive for the murder was possibly robbery.

African News Agency (ANA)