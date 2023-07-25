Off-duty Philippi East police officer gunned down at Brown’s Farm

Cape Town - Nyanga police are investigating the murder of an off-duty police officer shot in the Eyadini informal settlement in Brown’s Farm, Philippi. The 32-year-old police officer attached to Philippi East station was shot in the head, while an unknown woman sustained a gunshot wound to her arm.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said reports indicated that the two victims were sitting inside a car when unknown gunmen approached them, and an argument ensued. After being shot in the head, medical personnel declared the officer dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are the subject of a police investigation. The suspects fled and have yet to be arrested. The case is being investigated by the DPCI (Hawks),” Twigg said. Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Dumisani Qwebe said it was not clear what the officer was doing in that area, but in most cases those who fell victim to crime were usually not from the area. Qwebe added that the amount of violence at Eyadini was similar to that at the infamous Marikana in Lower Crossroads.

“On Saturday the Nyanga CPF will be hosting a meeting at Eyadini addressing the rising crime there. This is not the first cop being shot dead in that area. “Exactly this time last year another police officer was also shot and killed while visiting relatives.” Eyadini community leader Philip Mnisi said the living conditions in that area were so bad that when one went to a spaza shop they had to say a mini prayer as there was no guarantee that they will get home alive.

Also, the informal settlement situated on Prasa land had no proper roads to enables first aid services, be it the SAPS or ambulances, to drive through to get to those in need. Mnisi said that when someone was sick they had to carry them to the train stations. “Sleeping through gunshots is the norm in our area. It's not only cops that get shot here, even us as normal people are exposed to gun violence.”