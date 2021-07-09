Officers crackdown on illegal firearms with several arrests during weekly operations

Cape Town - Police arrested several suspects for the possession of illegal and unregistered firearms during the week. Among the suspects, a 14-year-old boy was arrested along with a 21-year-old in Samora Machel. According to a police report, the two suspects were apprehended by the Public Order Police (POP), who were on patrol in the area, after they were flagged for acting suspiciously and then attempted to run from the police.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “On Wednesday morning, police confiscated a firearm from two young suspects. The suspects, aged 14 and 21-years-old, were spotted by POP and flagged for acting suspiciously when they saw the patrol van. The suspects tried running away from officers but did not succeed. “The firearm they were found in possession of turned out to have been a firearm that was reported stolen in February this year in Durbanville. Once charged, the suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate Court,” said Van Wyk. Police also arrested a 35-year-old man in NY 108, Gugulethu, for the possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm and confiscated a cache of ammunition and silencers at a house in NY 103, Gugulethu.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Police were busy with a crime prevention operation in Gugulethu on Wednesday evening when they spotted the suspect in NY 108. “Officers noticed that he appeared visibly suspicious and acted on their instinct to approach and search him. They found on his person a loaded Taurus .38 special revolver. “The suspect could not produce a valid licence to be in possession of such a firearm and was immediately taken into custody and detained. In a separate incident earlier this week, police recovered 287 rounds of ammunition and five silencers at a residence in NY103 in Gugulethu. No arrests at the premises.”

Meanwhile, in Simon’s Town, law enforcement officers arrested two 21-year-old suspects from Ocean View for the illegal possession of abalone. Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyson said: “Law Enforcement Marine and Environmental Unit officers were on patrol in the Simon’s Town Smitswinkel Bay area when they noticed divers on the side of the road taking their wetsuits off. “The area is a hotspot for Abalone poaching, so the officers checked the suspects and their vehicle but found nothing. Still suspicious, they observed the scene from a distance.