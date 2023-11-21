On-duty officer gunned down while getting his TV is fixed in Dunoon

Cape Town - A police officer was shot and killed and then robbed of his service pistol in Dunoon. The 54-year-old captain, stationed at Table View police station, was at Site 5 when the incident occurred on Sunday evening at about 5pm.

A leaked police report said: “According to the eyewitness, the officer was on duty and went to Site 5 to have his TV fixed using his private vehicle. “While he was busy chatting with the person who fixed his TV, one suspect came and tried to grab his state-issued firearm. “During the fight the second suspect came and took out a firearm and shot the policeman several times.

“The first suspect managed to gain hold of the officer’s firearm and shot him several times as well while he was lying on the ground. The suspects ran away with their firearm as well as the service firearm.” An ambulance was called and staff declared the officer dead. The witness was unable to identify the suspect. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said a manhunt was launched for the gunmen after the Table View captain was shot.

“Western Cape police are reeling in shock after the murder of one of their colleagues on Sunday afternoon in Table View. “Reports indicate the captain, attached to Table View police station, was shot in the Site 5 informal settlement on Sunday afternoon by yetto-be arrested suspects who later fled with the policeman’s firearm. “The circumstances surrounding the shooting are the subject of a police investigation currently in the hands of DPCI detectives with the motive expected to be unravelled as the investigation unfolds.