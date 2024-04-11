Cape Town - There is just one day left for parents to submit their applications for grade 1 and 8 admissions in 2025. The Grade 1 and 8 online admissions window for the 2025 school year opened at 00:01 on Monday, 11 March 2024.

Applications will close at 23:59 on Friday, 12 April 2024. Education MEC David Maynier said that the department has already received applications for 80 583 Grade 1 and 8 learners. Last year, we received over 125 000 Grade 1 and 8 applications, so we appeal to the parents of over 44 000 learners who still need to apply to do so immediately.

This includes the parents of 30 000 Grade 7 learners currently attending Western Cape schools. Receiving all the applications on time will make a big difference to our planning and preparations for 2025. The following certified documents will be required for all applications:

The last official school Report Card Proof of identity: ID, Birth certificate, or passport of the learner

In the case of a foreign learner: a passport, or a study permit or proof of application for a study permit, or a copy of the parent’s Asylum seeker or Refugee Permit

OR A police affidavit if these documents are not available Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools only] Proof of Residence (Rates account, lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence) “You can certify copies of your documents at any police station or post office. Keep these copies together, as you will need to submit the hard copies later this year to the final school your child is accepted to. “When visiting the site, please also take note of the venues that have been made available across all education districts to provide support to parents and guardians who do not have access to internet facilities or need assistance applying online,” Maynier said. “We have made over 120 pop-up admission sites available at shopping malls, schools and other facilities, across all 8 education districts.”