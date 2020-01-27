One killed and three wounded in Khayelitsha after gunmen open fire









File picture: Pexels Cape Town - A person was killed and three wounded when unknown gunmen opened fire on the street where close to a popular open-air entertainment venue is located in Khayelitsha on Saturday. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the attack occurred shortly after 11pm in Makabeni Road. Details are sketchy on how many suspects were involved in the shooting incident, and the motive is unknown. “Four people aged between 27 and 36 were shot. A 36-year-old man died due to his injuries while three other victims, including a female, were transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. “Lingelethu police are investigating two cases of murder and attempted murder, and detectives are following up on all leads to bring the perpetrators to book,” Rwexana said. The attack came days after four men were shot and killed by six gunmen who stormed into Mafu’s Place, a shebeen in Khayelitsha late on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile in Lavender Hill, residents made a gruesome discovery when they stumbled on two bodies burnt beyond recognition.

Rwexana said: “A double murder case has been opened for investigation after the two charred bodies were found on Saturday at about 7.20am at Italy sports field in Hillview.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, Rwexana said.

Anyone with information can contact their nearest police station, Crimestop at 086 001 0111 or SMS Crimeline at 32211.

* This article was updated to reflect that the attack did not take place at 6 Makabeni Road, but a street away.

