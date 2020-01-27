Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the attack occurred shortly after 11pm in Makabeni Road. Details are sketchy on how many suspects were involved in the shooting incident, and the motive is unknown.
“Four people aged between 27 and 36 were shot. A 36-year-old man died due to his injuries while three other victims, including a female, were transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.
“Lingelethu police are investigating two cases of murder and attempted murder, and detectives are following up on all leads to bring the perpetrators to book,” Rwexana said.
The attack came days after four men were shot and killed by six gunmen who stormed into Mafu’s Place, a shebeen in Khayelitsha late on Wednesday night.