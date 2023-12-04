One of Loyiso Nkohla’s alleged killers wants to represent himself

Cape Town - One of the men accused of killing activist Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla has decided to represent himself. Mzubanzi Chulayo joined Mziyanda Mdlungu in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Chulayo was the fourth man who was arrested after the murder on April 17 at Philippi railway station. The killers also shot and wounded three other people, including a pregnant woman and former councillor Thembinkosi Pupa. Chulayo, who is suspected to be one of the shooters, was apprehended by the Hawks in Comfivaba on November 27.

His first appearance was in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court. His arrest came after Zukile Tshabile, Mdlungu and Thobani Maxengana were charged for the murder of Nkohla. Maxengana was identified as the mastermind behind the killing and the victim’s wife, Nyameka Mabandla, was also on the hit list.

Mzubanzi Luyanda Chulayo also known as Maya or Sgwili was arrested by the Hawks in the Eastern Cape. Photo: Hawks National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Chulayo’s case was postponed to Friday and transferred to the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Tshabile did not appear in court as his case has been postponed until February but all accused will be joined together at a later stage. “Advocate John Reyneveld told the court that Chulayo was linked to the case in that he, Thobani Maxengana and others were part of a planning meeting to kill Loyiso and his wife, Nyameka. “He was identified as one of the shooters during an identification parade. Cellphone mapping also placed him at the crime scene and in his warning statement taken down by a captain within the SAPS, he admitted to be part of the planning. He was in possession of a firearm, places himself at the crime scene but denies being a shooter.