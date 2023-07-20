One of the most dangerous hitmen in the Western Cape dies during police shoot-out

Cape Town - A suspect on the police’s radar and regarded as one of the most notorious and dangerous hitmen in the Western Cape was killed during a shoot-out between him, his accomplices and the police in Lwandle, Strand, on Sunday. According to police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie, the 29-year-old was wanted and positively linked to at least 10 cases which claimed the lives of 12 victims.

The criminal acts were perpetrated in Lwandle between February 2022 and March 2023. “The members followed up on information about the suspect’s whereabouts and tracked him down at a premises in Lwandle. The officers accosted him, but on spotting the members, the suspect discharged his firearm in the direction of the police in an effort to evade arrest.” During the crossfire, the suspect was fatally wounded on the scene and his firearm and ammunition were confiscated. In addition, while still at the scene, the officers arrested two of his accomplices, aged 32 and 36.

The two were also linked to some of the cases in which the deceased was believed to have been the kingpin. “The cases they are linked to include a triple murder, a double murder, four murders, two attempted murders (of which one was perpetrated against a police member), a business robbery at a guest house and the possession of stolen goods belonging to one of their murdered victims.” Lwandle CPF chairperson Siyabonga Makhawula said: “Based on the information that we received from SAPS, the suspect was the most wanted. The crimes he committed were not only in Lwandle, because apparently he was also wanted for a murder that he committed in Manenberg.