Online Recovery School launched to help individuals and businesses thrive

Cape Town - An Online Recovery School has been launched, dubbed the first in South Africa, to provide support for individuals and businesses. The Recovery School was launched by Dr Siya Mjwara, founder of the AskDrSiya Psychotherapy and Wellness Coaching Practice.

Mjwara is a psychotherapist and wellness coach with around 17 years of experience, working predominantly with trauma, depression, anxiety and HIV management. She also specialises in relationships and family matters, including grief and loss. For businesses, Mjwara assists to implement and develop employee wellness solutions to reduce absenteeism, improve workplace culture and overall productivity.

While based in Cape Town, she works with clients online from across the world. She said through the Recovery School a virtual sanctuary is created, allowing individuals to find healing, empowerment and community support. “After 17 years of working with individuals, couples and families, I can see in South Africa that we are definitely a traumatised nation and, unfortunately, many of us are completely unaware of how our traumas are negatively impacting our personal and professional lives.

“Sometimes you might hear people say things like ‘I’m just not lucky when it comes to relationships’, or ‘I struggle managing money because it’s just never enough’, without realising that many of these are connected to unresolved traumas. And sometimes people tend to only seek help when they have clinical depression or when they’re about to lose their business, about to lose their marriage, or when things are just completely falling apart, and it doesn’t have to be like that. “And it is because of this background that I’ve launched the first online Recovery School in South Africa and I’m hoping that it’ll create an opportunity for everyone to be able to re-frame their trauma into an opportunity for healing and success through the courses that we offer at the online Recovery School.”