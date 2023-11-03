Opening of cruise season causes excitement and optimism over economic growth

Cape Town – The opening of the 2023/24 cruise liner season, which is marked by the arrival of the Vasco da Gama’s maiden voyage, was kicked off at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal on Thursday. Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) opened its 2023/24 cruise liner season at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal – voted Africa’s Leading Cruise Port in the 2023 World Travel Awards.

TNPA’s managing executive for Western Region Ports, advocate Phyllis Difeto, said: “Our ports are at the heart of driving economic growth and social sustainability, acting as gateways for international trade. “At the core of our readiness for this year’s cruise season is to ensure that our port infrastructure is reliable and efficient to handle passenger vessels of any size.” In six of South Africa’s commercial seaports, TNPA will sail and dock about 175 scheduled vessel calls with 59 call-ins planned for Cape Town, 33 for Durban, 28 for Gqeberha, 25 for Richards Bay, 22 for Mossel Bay, and eight for East London.

The opening of the 2023/24 cruise liner season, which is marked by the arrival of the Vasco da Gama’s maiden voyage. Picture: Wesgro/Supplied Wrenelle Stander, Wesgro CEO and official spokesperson for Cruise Cape Town, said: “As we start this season, together with our public and private sector partners, Cruise Cape Town – powered by Wesgro – is committed to continuing its cruise development efforts in the region. “Building on the success of the previous season, which injected an estimated R1.2 billion into the Western Cape economy alone, the team is dedicated to facilitating continued sustainable growth, as we anticipate even greater achievements in the seasons to come,” said Stander. TNPA anticipates that as the season progresses, more vessels will be confirmed.

David Green, CEO of V&A Waterfront, said: “The city is experiencing a rapid tourism recovery and it is the collective efforts of all the stakeholders in tourism promotion, products, and services that have continued to bear fruit, repeatedly placing Cape Town as a global destination of choice for travellers and creating opportunities for the sector. “As a manager of Africa’s best cruise terminal, the Waterfront, as always, is ready to give a warm welcome to cruise operators and visitors coming through our doors to enjoy the best of what South Africa has to offer,” said Green. Mayco member for economic growth James Vos said tourism wasn’t just a ‘soft’ industry, and that it was integral to the entire economy.

Vos said that when visitors experienced Cape Town they invested by supporting local businesses, and his ultimate goal was to create a tourism-related job in every Cape Town household. “Focusing on cruises, our investment in the Cape Cruise programme is paying off. Fifty-nine ship calls this season, and that's just the beginning. “We have the potential to contribute billions in exports, thousands of jobs, and increased taxes by maximising our port’s potential. National government is on board with plans for private sector participation.