Cape Town - The Open streets campaign, which makes streets available for communities to enjoy, will once again bring the public and community together to make use of the public streets this Sunday, February 24, in the Cape Town township of Langa. This will be the fourth time that the event will be held in Langa since the inception of Open Streets.

The township atmosphere will provide a new and different experience for the public, which usually attends the open streets in the CBD area.

Sindile Mavundla, Campaigns Manager of Open Streets, explains that the Open Streets Langa is an opportunity to experience the vibrancy of the township and to be exposed to the talents and attractions outside of the typical CBD environment.

The streets of Langa, King Langalibalele Drive (Washington Street) - between Sandile and Bhunga avenues, and Jungle Walk - between Brinton and Moffat streets, will be open for the public to make use of from 12pm until 5pm.

There will be many activities taking place on the day. These include live performances, local artists and musicians, skateboarders, roller-bladers, cyclists and families playing games in the street.

“Every Open Streets Day is made special by activity organisers who collaborate with us and use the platform to showcase their talents, passions and projects, offering a unique experience to all who come along," Mavundla said.

This time, activities include a fun run organised by Langa Hockey Club, Eduskeight skateboarding activation, free kids bike rides by ABCD Concepts, live jazz by Friends of Langa Musical Group, urban gardening awareness by Abalimi Bezekhaya, Langa High School's marimba band, aerobics by Vures Health Wellness Club, street soccer by Project Playground, independent performing and visual arts, and lots more,” said Rebecca Campbell, acting managing director of Open Streets.

“There will be artists and crafters showcasing work, lots of performances. We've seen much more ownership of the street in Langa and Mitchells Plain Open Streets Days, they get involved.

“The public can look forward to experiencing the joy of a car-free space, connecting with people from different backgrounds, amazing local arts and crafts, interactive sports and games, and some of the best live jazz, performed in one of the birthplaces of jazz music,” said Mavundla.

There will also be two bike buses, where the public can cycle to Langa with the help of marshals from the TSiBA Cycling Team.

The starting point will be from the Knead Bakery in Muizenberg and another starting point will be from Clarke's at 133 Bree Street, Cape Town.

Mavundla explains that Langa has a lot to showcase and the Open Streets will bring together many amazing people and projects.

This is a perfect opportunity for residents to get out of their comfort zones explore a part of Cape Town that they have not experienced before.

