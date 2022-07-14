Operation Dudula distances itself from attacks on Somali shopkeepers in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - The Somali business community in Site B and Kuyasa, Khayelitsha, is begging the police to rescue them from targeted attacks by people claiming to be members of the anti-illegal immigrant movement Operation Dudula. One of the victims, Abdi Mamahed Molim, said that since Saturday, Somali-owned spaza shops in several local communities in Khayelitsha have been ransacked and robbed of cash and products, while shopkeepers have been physically assaulted by a volatile group of people.

“I don’t know why they are doing this, we are struggling and scared, while police don’t want to help us. Must we die first before someone sees that this isn't right and helps us? Please help us, my sister.” Molim said that following the incidents, on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the Somali community in Khayelitsha had tried to formally lodge a complaint with the SAPS, but the complaint was not registered. Despite claims by Molim that the SAPS has ignored the group’s attempts to lodge complaints against their attackers, the police maintain that since they have no cases open, they will not investigate anything.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Kindly be advised that the complainant is encouraged to lay an official complaint against the police officers for these allegations to be investigated.” Twigg said the SAPS was in no position to respond to unsubstantiated allegations and that Molim should request a meeting with the station commander if SAPS officers refuse to assist him or any of the other victims. The Somali business community in Site B and Kuyasa, Khayelitsha, is begging police to rescue them from targeted attacks by people claiming to be members of Operation Dudula. Picture: supplied Meanwhile, Operation Dudula Western Cape has distanced itself from the attacks on Molim or any other Somali nationals and businesses, saying that the movement isn’t a vigilante group to be ransacking township spaza shops.

Operation Dudula provincial co-ordinator Jonathan Baju said: “This is the first time I’m hearing these claims, and immediately I’d like to denounce them and distance ourselves from them. This is not our doing, we do not carry out illegal activities. However, I will follow up with our national team to investigate the claims. “Contrary to what the public thinks, we are not anti-immigrants. In our trying to fix the country we have taken an active stance against illegal immigrants. However, that’s not to say we’re going about attacking people. These people should be helped. I’ll personally reach out and see if we can put them in touch with Ipid if SAPS won’t help,” Baju said. Harare CPF chairperson Funeka Soldaat said: “It’s always disheartening to hear of how people struggle at times to get through to police and then give up getting assistance.

“There are structures there to assist residents should they encounter problems when reporting cases. Unfortunately, this is the first time I’m hearing that this has been happening, but I’ll follow up with SAPS.” [email protected] Cape Argus