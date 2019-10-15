South African Defence Force (SANDF) and police have been deployed in the Cape Flats areas to cut down on gang violence. File photo by Henk Kruger/Cape Argus.

Cape Town - With about 13 weeks since the inception of Operation Lockdown, police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said a lot of ground had been covered and murders in the Cape Town metropole were showing a decline. Potelwa said 889 arrests for an array of crimes including murder, attempted murder, assault and robbery were carried out in the past two weeks. “Of the figure, 337 were wanted suspects.”

Potelwa conceded the road ahead still required more than boots on the ground.

She added from a dark period, “when in one weekend May 31 to June 2, a total of 73 murders were recorded provincially, followed by another shocker in July, when 13 murders occurred in 48 hours in Philippi East as well as other incidents, the situation has been stabilising and murders are now averaging the 30 per week, provincially”.

She said it was testament to the hard work of the integrated forces as well as station, cluster/district and provincial deployments.