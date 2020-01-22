Opposition parties are set to oppose the decision by Speaker Masizole Mnqasela to hold the official opening of the provincial legislature and this year's. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Opposition parties are set to oppose the decision by Speaker Masizole Mnqasela to hold the official opening of the provincial legislature and this year's State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain. The Sopa will be on February 20 and the parties said they will oppose the move unless they are given a chance to respond at the same venue.

Leader of the opposition, the ANC's Cameron Dugmore, dismissed the move as, “A sign that the DA is desperate to try and shore up support as it faces further divisions.” Dugmore said the party would be demanding the right to reply to Sopa at the event and that the community must be allowed to speak and ask questions.

“If this is not done it is simply a cheap publicity stunt. If they don't agree, it will be a waste of time and money and we will oppose it strongly. People could simply watch the speech by Premier Alan Winde on TV.”

Good party MPL Brett Herron said: “We agree with other opposition parties that this cannot just be the premier's speech that is delivered in Mitchells Plain, but that the entire Sopa debate must take place in Mitchells Plain giving communities the opportunity to see democracy in action. Hosting the Sopa as just a speech delivered in Mitchells Plain would not be acceptable.”