Organisations across the city commemorate Youth Day

Cape Town - In commemoration of Youth Day, community-based organisations across the City are hosting youth engagement initiatives, in an effort to honour youth that are actively working in their communities. Community-based organisations from various communities across the city such as Hanover Park, Kraaifontein, Langa, Durbanville and Harare held separate individual programmes in commemoration of Youth Month.

Despite the harshness of the pandemic and the ill effects of their surroundings, the groups hosted polite youth engagements. In Hanover Park, local non-government organisation Engineering Better Locality in partnership with Forces for Change held a daylight vigil in remembrance of the youth who have passed on the Cape Flats. The organisation’s founder Denise Albertus said: “At times when we celebrate these holidays we forget the youth who have passed on but had worked so hard to make a difference in the lives of their peers before passing on, also the ones who lost their lives before it even began. We wanted to remember our young people and that’s why we decided to host this vigil.”

Forces for Change chairperson Keanan Weitz said: “The idea for the vigil and today’s activities we got it from the original concept for June 16, we wanted to keep the same theme and not only have light events, but we also wanted it to be meaningful and from the feedback, we received from the mothers, aunts, sisters and cousins who lost their loved ones we know we did the right thing.” In Kraaifontein, compassionate residents from Heatherley Court hosted a fun-day event for the youth in the community. The group who came together in support of their youth said they felt that it was important to recognise the younger generation and to celebrate all their achievements as often as they did in efforts to uplift and empower them.