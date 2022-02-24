Organisations, political parties filled the gates outside Parliament before the Budget

Cape Town - Supporters of different organisations and political parties converged at the gates of Parliament on Wednesday, trying to voice their frustrations and hand in their memoranda of demands, prior to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget speech. They included the EFF, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Equal Education (EE), and the Cry of the Xcluded.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, said groups of protesters earlier gathered at different locations in the city centre. There were about 900 people, he said. Swartbooi said police monitored the proceedings and no incidents were reported. Addressing EFF members, the party’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, said it demanded an end to the crippling loans that the South African government took from what the party called “imperialist institutions”. Shivambu claimed that the institutions of global Western and imperialist powers undermined the economic sovereignty and the democracy of the nations they granted loans to.

Saftu’s second deputy president, Thabo Matsose, said it demanded the Treasury reverse the budget cuts, and increase spending in critical areas of service delivery. Matsose also demanded the government ensure public sector wages are budgeted for sufficiently so that more teachers, nurses, police, correctional officers, social workers and traffic officers are hired. “We demand the government invest in infrastructure and equipment for public institutions targeting in particular hospitals, schools, police stations and local government, and introduce a monthly universal Basic Income Grant of R1 500 for the unemployed and lowest paid,” he said.

EE called on the Treasury to stop cuts to the Basic Education budget, so that all learners could return to school safely. It said it would continue to fight for that as a vital step to fixing the many challenges in public schools. “As all learners return to classrooms full time, it is crucial that the schooling system is given enough resources to ensure that this can happen safely. “Too many learners are returning to schools that still do not have enough water, safe and dignified toilets, electricity, classrooms, or teachers – this cannot continue,” EE said.