Ottery girl, 7, shot in the stomach after being caught in gang crossfire

Cape Town - A stabbing incident in the early hours of Sunday morning ended with a 7-year-old girl shot in the stomach. According to police, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Ottery and the fight spilled over into the afternoon when a retired officer and his son were attacked by alleged gang members.

A shooting started and little Kiara Hendricks, 7, a Grade 1 learner at the Crystal House, was shot in the stomach. She was playing with her friends at Hoogenoeg Court, Ottery, when the stray bullet struck her. Her brother Craig Hammond said: “She managed to get home by herself. I saw blood on her arm. When I asked she told me that it was from her stomach. I carried her from the stairs and then to the lounge.

“We drove her to the Victoria hospital.” The girl’s father, David Dilgee, said she was talking all the way to hospital. “I tried to keep her calm and I was happy that she could at least talk. She's a chatterbox so that was no trouble at all.

“We thank God that she is still alive but I am not happy that the doctors wanted to send her home with the bullet now lodged in her collar bone. “We want them to remove it, we understand that she is no longer in danger.” Her brother Craig Hammond, 34, said: “She managed to get home by herself. I saw blood on her arm and when I asked she told me that it was from her stomach. I carried her from the stairs and then to the lounge. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Grassy Park station commander Colonel Dawood Laing said the retired officer and his son were injured during the altercation.

“The gangsters attacked the ex-officer and his son and he fired a warning shot. The gangsters then fired two shots and it was later found that the girl was hit. “The father and son were badly assaulted and they were taken to hospital. “The gangsters managed to take the legal firearm which belongs to the retired officer.”