Ottoman Cricket Club receives much-needed donation thanks to Turkish fund

Cape Town - The importance of legacy was apparent as one of South Africa’s oldest cricket clubs received much-needed assistance from the Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency (TIKA). The Ottoman Cricket Club in Surrey Estate received a fresh boost from TIKA so that the sport can thrive for years to come.

TIKA has worked closely with the club since 2014, assisting with renovations of its building and training fields. Last year, TIKA generously invested in renovating the field and improving water filtration systems, and a new lawnmower for the club. However, this year the donation of a brand-new lawnmower, water filtration system and improvement to the bowling landing surfaces as well as new batting nets, was made extra special with the Turkish Ambassador, Aysegul Kandas, attending the handover ceremony by TIKA at the club’s grounds on Saturday.

Ambassador Kandas described TIKA’s multiple projects across the country as a strong friendship between South Africa and Türkiye. Picture: Supplied The donation includes improving the bowling landing surfaces as well as new batting nets. Picture: Supplied Fareed Abrahams, chairperson of the Ottoman Cricket Club, said the funding for the seven nets means every batsman gets an equal go in the nets. “Whereas we had two nets before, it literally gave our batters 10 to 15 minutes a session and not anyone could bat,” he explained.

TIKA co-ordinator Abdulkadir Abukan has already spearheaded more than 80 projects across southern Africa since 2018, with 65 in South Africa. “Having those facilities really pushes the ability for the club to perform and compete in their respective leagues,” Abrahams said. The Ottoman Cricket Club was founded in Cape Town in 1882 by a group of students of Ottoman Scholar Abu Bakr Effendi.