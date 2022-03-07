Oudtshoorn police unit applauded for securing more than 95 years in jail for four rapists

Cape Town - Four men were recently sentenced to more than 95 years in prison collectively for separate rape and assault cases. The convictions were handed down by the Oudtshoorn Regional Court following intensive investigation processes by the Oudtshoorn Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said: “The first suspect was a 27-year-old man who was sentenced to 10 years in prison following his conviction for the rape of a 34-year-old woman in Vygie Street, Dysselsdorp. “The second, 36-year-old Jeremy Isaacs, was sentenced to 25 and 20 years imprisonment following his conviction on two counts of rape. Two more accused, 21-year-old Dawid Herman and 40-year-old Anton May were sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment each following their conviction in unrelated incidents on February 22. “Both were arrested shortly after victims reported cases of rape to the Oudtshoorn police during 2018 and 2021 respectively,” Spies said.

Police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the detection and prosecution teams who secured the sentences. Patekile said: “These convictions and lengthy incarcerations of those who threatened the safety of society, should serve as a deterrent to would-be GBVF perpetrators. Communities are much safer with them incarcerated. “Our FCS units are a key in our efforts to eradicate gender-based violence and femicide. Our well-trained detectives are at the forefront to ensure that perpetrators of GBV get their day in court. Those found on the wrong side would face the full might of the law once arrested,” Patekile said.

Meanwhile, in Delft, police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man who was shot and killed. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the victim was shot and killed around 11pm by an unknown gunman in Hardekool Road in Delft South. In Plettenberg Bay, a 35-year-old suspect is set to appear in the local magistrate’s court following his arrest for the possession of abalone.

Spies said: “The protection of living marine resources remains key to policing priorities in the Western Cape.” [email protected] Cape Argus