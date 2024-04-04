Outcry as provincial traffic officer is attacked at Langa taxi rank

Cape Town - A provincial Traffic officer is receiving trauma counselling after he came under attack at the Langa taxi rank during the apprehension of a driver. The incident happened on Monday while the officer, who was deployed along the N2, pursued a driver who had refused an instruction to pull over.

A witness said: “At around 5pm the traffic officer and police officers chased a taxi that did not stop on the N2. The driver of the taxi drove all the way to Langa taxi rank where he was arrested by the police. “However, the traffic officer stayed behind to take the vehicle’s details. He was attacked by the drivers and they tried to take his service pistol and broke his windows.” Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said fortunately the officer was not injured.

“The officer's marked patrol vehicle was damaged and their handheld device was stolen. “An arrest was made by SAPS Langa, who were present at the scene, on charges of reckless and negligent driving; failing to comply with a lawful instruction by an authorised officer; damage to state property; and theft of state property.” SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) general-secretary Ryno Saaiers said they were disappointed to hear about the incident.

“We would like operators to advise their drivers to adhere to the rules of the road. We condemn the attack on traffic officers. “We don’t condone any type of violence against traffic officers.” Community activist, Bongo Williams, said the incident should be viewed and treated as undermining the rule of law.

“Both the taxi driver and his colleagues should face the law and be denied bail if possible. “We’re not a lawless country here. When we support them against the brutalisation of JP Smith we don’t say they must undermine the laws of the country. “How on earth do you beat up an officer of the law while exercising his duties, the worst part of it in uniform?