A bullet hole pits the glass at a school's reception. File Picture: Courtney Africa/ANA

Cape Town - Education and community organisations have expressed outrage over the violent criminals entering schools after a Khayelitsha school principal was shot and his school robbed. On Friday, the principal of Yomelela Primary School in Khayelitsha was shot and wounded by three robbers. There have been no arrests.

The previous day, pupils in a Grade 7 class at Sonderend Primary School in Manenberg had to duck as a bullet from a gangster’s gun shattered their classroom window. No one was injured.

In June, a pupil from Sea Point High School was arrested after an armed robbery at the school saw 50 cellphones being stolen. Last year, dozens of Khayelitsha teachers protested at a meeting with then-premier Helen Zille, demanding safer schools.

Commenting on Friday’s incident, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said it happened at about 3.40pm when police were called about an armed robbery and shooting at a primary school in L-Block, Site-B, Khayelitsha. Van Wyk said on their arrival it was reported that the suspects had entered the school and shot principal Sibongiseni Dlaku, 40.

“They took two plasma televisions, a laptop and an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. The wounded principal was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

He said attempted murder and business robbery cases were registered for investigation.

Sadtu provincial secretary Jonavon Rustin said they were deeply disturbed by the increase in robberies at schools.

Rustin said communities had to take ownership of schools. ”We should not allow schools (to) be targeted for criminal activities; we are therefore asking for police visibility in schools and the Education Department should also give trauma counselling.”

(KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said the incident at Yomelela Primary School, “is one of many of these types of crimes involving schools”.

“The KDF notes with concern the disjointed nature of interventions by the Western Cape Department of Education. Had the department responded to the call by Khayelitsha school principals for the deployment of warm bodies at every school, the principal of Yomelela would have been saved from the bullet wounds. “We wish to call on the Western Cape Department of Education to remember that teachers and learners from Khayelitsha are not children of a lesser God The KDF wishes Dlaku, who is also a high-ranked member of the Khayelitsha Education Forum, a speedy recovery.” Spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department Bronagh Hammond confirmed the incident and said the perpetrators entered the principal’s office as he was completing paperwork. “He was shot in his hand and stomach is recovering in hospital.” She said when incidents of this nature occur they call the police to investigate and do a security assessment, advise on security measures and access control, provide emergency security if necessary and trauma counselling. Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said: “I send my best wishes for a speedy recovery. Crime is out of control and unacceptable. We have to stand together to stop it.” Progressive Principals Association spokesperson Faiek Abrahams said: “Any school, irrespective of location, is supposed to be a place of safety and to experience any shooting at a school is totally unacceptable. This school shooting incident once again puts the focus on the highly-dangerous circumstances of our township teachers.” He said communities and neighbourhood watches need to play a bigger role as well. Anyone with any information on this incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or Crime SMS line 32211. @SISONKE_MD [email protected] Cape Argus

Khayelitsha Development Forum