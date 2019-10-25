The Bellville stadium, a track and field athletics facility, is located on Carl Cronje Drive, Durbanville. Residents of Bellville have vowed to protect the Bellville Velodrome, accusing the City of a flawed public participation process. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Residents of Bellville have vowed to protect the Bellville Velodrome, accusing the City of a flawed public participation process. This comes just as the clock ticks for the council to decide the fate of the Velodrome at the end of the month.

Member of the Kenridge Ratepayers Association, Leandra Khoury said: “We were actually not aware that a decision would be made by the end of the month. We have been strongly opposed to the proposal and to the development. The problem that we have is that for years, the City has allowed the place to become rundown and has not maintained it.”

The City’s public participation process which concluded at the end of August received a mere 270 comments.

Devmet Property Developments, which acquired the property, had been in a dispute with the City after it was required to pay R25million to the City 18 months prior to the commencement of trading.