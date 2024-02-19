Over 100 works by iconic artist Esther Mahlangu on display at Iziko Gallery

Cape Town - More than 100 artworks by widely acclaimed and revered South African artist Dr Esther Mahlangu are now collectively exhibited for the first time at the Iziko National Gallery, including the iconic BMW 525i Art Car, which returned to South Africa after an absence of over 30 years. “Then I Knew I Was Good at Painting”: Esther Mahlangu, A Retrospective, was launched on Saturday and is open for viewing until August 11.

Mahlangu said: “Painting has always been a part of me. I cannot separate it from myself, and neither would I want to. I look forward to sharing my practice and long and colourful story with you at my retrospective exhibition.” Guided by her mother and grandmother, Mahlangu’s artistic journey began at the age of 10 when she was taught traditional techniques of Ndebele mural painting. Presented by Iziko Museums of South Africa and BMW, and supported by the National Arts Council, the exhibition includes historic photographs and a short film, and showcases Mahlangu’s career of over 70 years and her continued artistry.

Following its showing at the Iziko National Gallery, the exhibition will begin a global tour, with the next stop at the Wits Art Museum in Johannesburg, before moving to the US in early 2026. Exhibition curator Nontobeko Ntombela said: “Mam’ Esther is famous for being able to transfer her mural designs on different objects, on pots, on skateboards, on suitcases, on shoes, and so forth. “The other part of the exhibition, which is going to be exciting for a lot of people, is that the BMW is coming back after 30 years.”

The BMW 525i Art Car was commissioned by BMW in 1991 and toured the country for a year before going abroad. “Her work has never been shown together. She is the bravest woman, I think for me, who has been able to defy the odds of her times. “She was able to tour in 1989 during apartheid and represent the country in the world.

“Spaces like Paris, her first exhibition being in 1989 at the Centre Georges Pompidou … and for that reason, we are so late in celebrating her, but we are lucky in having the opportunity to do so while she is still alive,” Ntombela said. Ahead of the launch, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway hosted Mahlangu, her friends and family on Friday. Executive manager: marketing and sales Colette van Aswegen said: “Ma Esther is such an icon, not only in South Africa but in the world, and we are absolutely ecstatic that she has decided to grace us with her presence on this beautiful mountain, this iconic Table Mountain.