Cape Town - Rob Packham will have to wait until the end of his trial, for the alleged murder of his wife, before he is a free man. This is after a Western Cape High Court judge kept to her decision of revoking his bail, keeping him in custody for the duration of the trial which is set to start on March 11.

Packham, who broke his bail conditions, applied for leave to appeal against the withdrawal of his bail in December last year, days before his daughter’s wedding.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman said she was convinced there was no sound or rational basis to conclude there were prospects of success on appeal.

The body of Packham’s wife’s, Gill, was found in the boot of her burnt BMW near the Diep River railway station on February 22 last year, after she was reported missing the same day.

Packham was arrested a week later and released on R50000 bail.

Following a breach of a bail conditions in September, by going to his mistress’ workplace to drop off flowers, and communicating with her electronically, his bail was increased to R75000.

He was placed under house arrest and banned from having any electronic device to communicate with.

However, in December the court found he had again tried to communicate with his mistress via a friend, by typing a letter and having it delivered to the security desk at the complex the friend lived in. The letter had initials similar to Packham’s alias, “Richard Hopkins”. Packham sent texts to the friend on October 17.

Judge Baartman said: “The applicant (Packham) seeks to reduce his contravention of his bail conditions to insignificance If one bears in mind that the contravention was committed after a court found he had breached the original bail conditions, increased bail and imposed house arrest with stringent conditions, the seriousness of the breach is obvious.”

Packham’s attitude indicated “his inability to respect the court order”.

