Pair held for the murder of three men in Heinz Park

Cape Town - The police arrested two suspects said to be behind the killing of three men in Heinz Park at the weekend. The incident, which took place on Saturday evening, occurred less than 24 hours before yet another mass killing in the same area.

According to police, in the first incident, three men aged 29, 37, and 51 were shot and killed on Cornflower Street. Police apprehended two suspects, aged 29 and 30, and they are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate Court once charged. In the second incident, three men aged 17, 34, and 41 were shot and killed on Sunday at 3.30 pm in Roos Street.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said four armed suspects opened fire at the group before fleeing. “The motives for the two triple murders a day apart in the same area are yet to be determined, and the possibility that the two incidents are linked is not excluded. The suspects involved in the second incident are yet to be apprehended,” Traut said. Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said that greater efforts should be made to ensure mass killings are prevented.

“This type of swift response by Saps should be a standard that is maintained in matters such as these. “The last few weeks have been horrific, and to have another mass killing in the same area is deeply worrying. It shows how brazen criminals are and the little regard they have for life. It should not be repeated. It is important that the various policing methodologies work simultaneously and complement each other when it comes to combating crime. “Our Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers are deployed in this area. Their presence and support to Saps has made a positive impact.”