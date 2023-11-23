Palestine embassy in SA says thank you BRICS

Cape Town - The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Pretoria has welcomed BRICS leaders’ show of solidarity to the people of Palestine this week. It follows a move by the National Assembly on Tuesday, which adopted a motion by the EFF calling for the South African government to close the Israeli Embassy and suspend all diplomatic relations with Israel.

BRICS leaders had convened the Extraordinary Joint Meeting on the situation in Gaza on Tuesday, and called for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza, and for a cessation of hostilities on both sides. Leaders of BRICS countries joined the virtual meeting with invited leaders of new BRICS members Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. President Cyril Ramaphosa, as chairperson, said: “We expressed our deep concern at the dire humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian territories.

“We reiterated the need for full respect of international law and the need for full, immediate, safe unhindered and sustained humanitarian access and the provision of aid in accordance with the basic principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence established in UNGA (UN General Assembly) resolution 46/182.” The embassy in Pretoria said: “The State of Palestine expressed its gratitude to BRICS as leaders condemn Israel’s war on Gaza, calling for an end to war crimes.” The motion before the National Assembly was passed with the support of 248 votes to 91, with no abstentions.

It was passed with an approved amendment by the ANC. With the amendment, the motion reads: “That the House – calls upon the government to close the Israeli Embassy in South Africa and suspend all diplomatic relations with Israel until a ceasefire is agreed to by Israel and Israel commits to binding United Nations-facilitated negotiations whose outcome must be a just sustainable and lasting peace.” Once a resolution is adopted by the House, it becomes an official expression of the will of Parliament.