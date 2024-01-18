Palestine ‘road rage’ suspect suspended and charged

Cape Town - The man accused of nearly forcing a female motorist off the road before verbally abusing her has now been formally charged. Adam Bulkin made headlines this the week after he verbally abused and nearly forced 31-year-old Rebecca Karlovic off the road, apparently for having pro-Palestine posters on her car.

The incident took place on January 12 when Karlovic was believed to be confronted by Bulkin at her parking spot in Hudson Street, De Waterkant. At the time of the incident, Karlovic claimed that Bulkin went off at her and allegedly keyed the side of her vehicle. She said: “He started off with a “hey, f*** you” and proceeded with “Jew hater”, “anti-semitic p**s” “racist p**s” and more “f*** yous”.

“He then said ‘I hope you die’ and mentioned that he hopes they ‘genocide the Palestinians’ and of course fat and ugly c**t,” Rebecca explained. Adam Bulkin made headlines throughout the week after he verbally abused and nearly forced Rebecca Karlovic off the road for having pro-Palestine posters on her car.Picture:Supplied. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the incident is being investigated. “Police are investigating a malicious damage to property case. According to reports, two motor vehicle drivers had an altercation in Hudson Road, Green Point, on Friday and one driver’s car was damaged. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Twigg said.

Bulkin has now been formally charged with malicious damage to property following the incident. Bulkin, who is also the head of global portfolios at Sanlam, reported to the Cape Town Central police station on Wednesday where he was charged and released on warning. Advocate Bruce Hendricks, representing Bulkin in the matter, said that they would deal with it in court.