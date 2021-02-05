Parents demand the removal of acting principal at Mfuleni school

Cape Town - Teachers at Fairdale Primary in Mfuleni were locked out of the school after protesting parents called for the removal of the acting principal, Bongiwe Khuze. Mfuleni Education Forum chairperson Elmond Dumalisile alleged that Khuze's appointment was irregular and demanding that the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) provide answers as to how she was appointed. Khuze was appointed as an acting principal for the school after it was officially opened by the department. However, Dumalisile said parents and teachers were not happy with her conduct, and demanded she resign with immediate effect, so that a new principal can be appointed. Sakhumzi Mpetsheni, the deputy chairperson for Fairdale primary school's governing body, said the issue of appointing a principal in the school started last year, after they (SGB), two community members, and the department conducted interviews for the post. "In September last year, we conducted interviews with the guidance of Noel Peterson, the circuit manager. The process was free and fair, and everything was concluded," said Mpetsheni.

He said Peterson told them that day that everything was concluded, and the only thing he needed to do was to meet with the entire SGB to report back on the processes.

"He also told us that the other two SGB members who were not part of the committee have no say because they were not part of the panel. Now, the department wants us to redo the whole process. Why?" asked Mpetsheni.

"Why is the department not appointing the new principal, which we decided to appoint as per our interviews? We, therefore, are not going to take part in any process to redo the interviews," he said.

“The SGB is not happy with the way the department is handling this matter. This is not going to make any difference, it's just going to prolong the appointment of the principal for the school."

WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton said no appointment had been made yet, the interview process was conducted from August – September last year.

Merton said the SGB did not reach consensus, and that the acting principal would continue to lead the school while the process to appoint a principal was finalised.

"District officials are planning to meet with a delegation of community members to clarify matters."

Merton said the post was advertised in vacancy list one of 2020.

