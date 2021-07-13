Parents of twin baby boys arrested after infants die in house fire

Cape Town - Police have arrested the parents of twin nine-month-old babies who died in a fire that destroyed their home in Delft South over the weekend. The fire tore through a backyard dwelling in Stamperhout street, Belhar in Delft South. Police have reportedly taken into custody the parents of the two infant boys, who according to their landlord, were not at home at the time of the fire.

The owner of the house where the incident happened, Noluthando Tsotso said they were told, that the mother of the twins had stepped out to get some food for the children and left the boys in the care of her eight-year-old daughter when the fire started. “We don’t have electricity here at the moment and we haven’t for a while. The family was using candles for light and a gas stove to cook. The mom stepped out to buy food and left the twins with her daughter. “Apparently when the fire started the little girl ran out on her own and left her brothers in the house. The fire quickly spread through the home. Today police came and took the parents, it’s a painful situation and we are at a loss for what to do next,” said Tsotso.

Police confirmed the arrest of the two parents, spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman had since been arrested by the Delft police. “Police warned both suspects to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on next week Monday on a charge of child neglect.” The City’s Fire and Rescue Services, who were first at the scene shortly after 9pm on Sunday, said firefighters put out the blaze by 10.07pm.