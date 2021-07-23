Parkwood shootout claims the lives of two men, leaves two other injured

Cape Town - A shootout in Parkwood has claimed the lives of two men, aged 32 and 42, and wounded two others, aged 16 and 27. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the shooting incident occurred on Wednesday evening and that cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation at Grassy Park police station after the suspects fled the scene.

“According to reports, the victims were sitting outside when gunshots went off and they were hit. The victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment and the deceased were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel,” said Traut. He said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated and it was too soon to speculate on a possible motive. A relative of the victims said the family had preferred not to comment at this time.

Parkwood Youth representative and Rise Up chairperson Abduragiem Adams said the incident had left the community heartbroken because despite the numerous initiatives to combat violence and gangsterism in the area, innocent lives were still being lost. “There were over 30 shots fired last night, and it’s a really sad situation that we have to live in this kind of environment where we have to bury these young people,” said Adams. Parkwood resident Donay Barends said they lived in constant fear for not just themselves, but also for their children.

“You never know when they are going to start shooting, the community gets woken up by gunshots going off and then you hear about someone that died the next morning. It’s especially harrowing because you always hear about Lavender Hill and Manenberg but it’s like everyone has totally given up and written off Parkwood. “We often hear about gangsters being killed, but these guys were not gangsters. They were just sitting outside, celebrating Eid with their family,” said Barends. Grassy Park Community Police Forum chairperson Melvin Jonkers said: “The CPF would like to extend our sincere condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased. The Grassy Park police are working hard to follow up leads and bring the perpetrators to book.”