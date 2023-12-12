Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe declared unfit to stand trial

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has declared alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe unfit to stand trial. After months of delays and courtroom shenanigans, Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled that Mafe would be incapable of following court proceedings or instructing his defence team.

This follows a special inquiry held last month where Mafe boldly took the stand and slammed the state psychiatrists at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda, where he was later diagnosed with schizophrenia. During the inquiry, state psychiatrist Dr TN Seshoko told the court the evaluation took longer than expected as Mafe often refused to co-operate. He testified that Mafe had often refused to attend the sessions with psychiatrists and on one occasion when he did, he wore nothing but a towel.

Seshoko said while at the facility Mafe claimed that he set the building alight because he believed that President Cyril Ramaphosa was “working with white people to kill black people”. He said Mafe also claimed that other patients were jealous of his hairstyle and claimed that another patient who had been referred to the facility from a prison in the Eastern Cape was in fact one of his fellow inmates at Pollsmoor Prison and had been brought in by government officials to Fort England to kill him. Addressing various aspects of the State’s case, Mafe confirmed that he set the National Assembly alight in a bid to prevent the State of the Nation Address (Sona) that year.

He claimed the annual address by Rampahosa should be considered the State on Nonsense Address, saying poor people continue to suffer and claimed there were no real changes in the country. Mafe allegedly gave Ramapahosa and his Cabinet six days to resign from office and warned that a “second great storm” would be approaching South Africa. Addressing the court yesterday, defence advocate Dali Mpofu claimed the report by Seshoko was “cryptic” and “defective”. He said just because the psychiatrists did not agree with Mafe’s political views that did not make him delusional.