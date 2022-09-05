Parliament fire accused Zandile Mafe misses court after refusing to leave his prison cell

Cape Town - Zandile Mafe, accused of setting Parliament ablaze and causing millions of rand worth of damage which could take years to repair, has yet again failed to appear in court. Mafe was scheduled to appear for pre-trial conference at the Western Cape High Court on Friday, but his lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, told the court he refused to leave his prison cell.

Once again, proceedings had to be held in his absence. State advocate Mervyn Menigo told the court that all documents needed to defend Mafe had been given to Godla, who confirmed receipt and told the court of his client’s demands. Godla said Mafe, in custody at Pollsmoor Prison, had requested a kettle for coffee, hot water for bathing, and a television and radio The radio has been supplied. On August 12, Godla told the court that Mafe was too weak to appear due to a hunger strike, but this time around he said he was unable to verify these claims.

During Mafe’s application for a review of the magistrate’s decision to have him sent for psychiatric observation, advocate Menigo attempted to argue that Valkenberg Hospital would be a better prospect of detention considering the appalling prison conditions. This decision, however, was set aside with the reasoning described as “untenable” by Judge John Hlophe at the time. Godla further told the court that his client’s conduct may have an effect on his bail appeal at the SCA, after Mafe was accused of disrespecting the court.

Godla said Mafe’s actions may be a sign of protest and that he and advocate Dali Mpofu would consult with their client in Pollsmoor Prison. “His matter is before SCA, we are just waiting for a date of his bail appeal hearing. If Mafe conducted himself in this fashion, surely even as a person representing him I would be dishonest not to have a concern,” Godla said. The matter was postponed to November 4 for further pre-trial.