Eight Cape Town youngsters are headed to Sweden, where they will lend their talents and be celebrated at the World’s Children’s Prize ceremony. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

Cape Town - Eight Cape Town youngsters are headed to Sweden today, where they will lend their talents and be celebrated at the World’s Children’s Prize (WCP) ceremony. Among the eight is 2017 Idols winner Paxton Fielies, along with members of the Jazz Yard Academy Curtley Cerfontein (keys), Tyrese Stuurman (guitar), Charlton Moses (bass), and Quinley Lodewyk (drums).

The Jazz Yard Academy is a Bonteheuwel-based NGO.

Rounding out the local participants at the WCP ceremony are Thato Nomungeka (dancer/singer), Simthandile Sonamzi (dancer/singer), and Marlon Maqonga (marimba/drums) - who all hail from Gugulethu.

Fielies, Lodewyk, Moses, Stuurman and Cerfontein have been to Sweden before, where they performed as musicians to a worldwide audience, at the WCP 2018 Ceremony, where they were awarded the honour of You-Me Equal Rights Ambassadorship by Queen Sylvia of Sweden.

After their return from the WCP 2018 ceremony, the children were tasked with writing, in their own words, an essay about girls’ rights, based on what they have learnt from their trip.

It was on the basis of how they wrote these essays, that they were again chosen to represent South Africa at the WCP 2019 Ceremony.

These essays were subsequently printed in The Globe, a World Children’s Prize Magazine.

Recently, the four boys - Curtley, Tyrese, Charlton & Quinley - courageously stepped into their roles as WCP You-Me Equal Rights Ambassadors, by addressing child prisoners on the issue of respect for the girl child.

They were highly commended by WCP coordinators in South Africa, Marlene Winberg and Shen Winberg, for the way they carried out the tasks required of them.

The whole event, which comprised a live concert for the inmates, followed by an interview in a locked cell, was captured on video, to be edited and then presented to a worldwide audience at the WCP 2019 ceremony.

Tyrese Stuurman. Picture: GREGORY FRANZ/Supplied