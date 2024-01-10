Pensioner on the prowl for expensive jewellery in Sea Point

Cape Town - Atlantic Seaboard residents are warned to be wary of a pensioner on the prowl for expensive jewellery amid a spate of burglaries. Investigations into the thefts by the elderly man seen near the Oliver Court residential complex in Sea Point have revealed the crafty tactics of the alleged thief who recently stole jewellery worth over R1.2 million.

A photograph of the man was shared on social media on Monday as residents were warned to be careful when he is spotted. A resident in the complex, who asked not to be named, said they found that the alleged thief had entered the complex by following an unsuspecting resident. “He came into the complex on December 30 and broke into two flats. He is in his 60s. He rings all the bells and takes note of the ones that go unanswered so he knows who is not at home. Then, when a resident is coming or going, he slips in and knows exactly which flat to go to. He broke in, and I know at the one flat he got some expensive jewellery.”

Police spokesperson, Nowonga Sukwana, confirmed the cases and said: “Sea Point police have registered two cases where exclusive jewellery was stolen. The suspects fled the scene with jewellery to the value of R800 000 and R465000. No suspects have been arrested yet and police are investigating.” A resident in the complex, who asked not to be named, said they found that the alleged thief had entered the complex by following an unsuspecting resident. Picture: Supplied Jacques Weber, director of the Watch Tower Group and chairperson of the Sea Point CID, said there were two other cases in the area recently. “I can confirm the modus operandi explained and we have some information on the alleged suspect that we have handed over to the police. About a year ago we had a similar case but in those burglaries, the suspect rang bells at various complexes and claimed to be working for the City of Cape Town to gain access.

“He was detained at the time but we are unsure of what has happened with the case. In this case, we can confirm that the suspect is on foot and usually boards a taxi or other public transport to leave the area.” He said while investigations continue residents should be aware and safeguard themselves and their neighbours. “The community needs to be more conscious of who they allow in their complex and not take anything for granted. They need to actively stop tailgaters or question people just walking or driving in. The other thing residents can do is start a WhatsApp group in their complex and they can quickly send a message.”