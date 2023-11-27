Pensioner support available, residents urged to approach the City for help

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town urges all qualifying pensioners to take advantage of the available support the City has to offer. The City has encouraged pensioners to apply and reapply for benefits before 30 November 2023 as they might qualify for adjustments on their municipal bills going back to 1 July 2023.

If qualifying residents apply after 30 November 2023, they are still eligible to qualify for benefits but with the effective date being the date of the new application. Those who have qualified for the benefits before, only need their proof of income with their application form when reapplying for support. Mayco Member for Finance, Siseko Mbandezi said: “The City wants to assist as many qualifying pensioners and residents as possible, and we encourage residents to visit our website or to email us at rates.rebate@capetown.gov.za for more information on the support available.

“Our teams are ready to assist many more qualifying applicants. “Applications from residents 60 years and older will remain valid until the next municipal valuation of their property comes into effect. This is expected to be from 30 June 2026, or until a supplementary valuation is implemented,” Mbandezi said. “Pensioners who receive a social grant or pension amounting to no more than R22 000 a month may qualify for a rates rebate of between 10% and 100%. Residents are encouraged to speak to our team of professionals about the assistance available, and to take advantage of the support we have to offer.”

Pensioner rates relief Pensioners 60 years or older and people who receive social grants or a pension amounting to no more than R22 000 a month may qualify for a rates rebate of between 10% and 100%. They are invited to go to the nearest City customer care office or send an email to [email protected]

For more information on how to apply for pensioner support: Residents may qualify for indigent support if they: are a homeowner

earn R7 500 or less per month

own only one property

are the full-time occupant of the home

use the home mainly for residential purposes

are a child who lives in the home of a parent who has passed away

received the house in a divorce settlement

depend on a pension or a social grant for their livelihood Applicants will need:

proof of identification (ID book/card or passport)

a bank statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that they do not have a bank account

a bond statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that they do not have a bond account

a copy of the estate documents if the applicant has inherited his or her house If residents are employed, they must also include: latest salary/wage pay slip or a letter from an employer stating their income

a sworn affidavit if they are self-employed stating how much is earned per month

proof if a disability grant, maintenance grant or pension is received If residents are unemployed, they must include the following in the application: a sworn affidavit stating that they are unemployed

a sworn affidavit stating that they have no other source of income Useful contacts and information for rates or services relief