People aged 35–49 discouraged from walk-ins at vaccine sites, but there's a caveat

Cape Town - While the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) portal has been accepting registrations for 35- 49-year-olds from July 15, this age group has been discouraged from doing walk-ins at vaccine sites. This was reiterated during the digicon on Thursday, where provincial head of health, Dr Keith Cloete provided an update on the Western Cape’s response to the pandemic.

Cloete said that vaccine cascade, which helps to monitor the roll out of the mass vaccination programme in the Western Cape, has shown that the 35–49 age cohort are rapidly registering for their vaccines since the opening of the EVDS on July 15. “Yesterday (on Wednesday), we had a milestone in that more than a million people have registered for the vaccination programme in this province. “Very interestingly, 35 – 49-year-olds have overtaken the 50 – 59-year-olds.”

Cloete gave a breakdown of the age groups and the registrations for the vaccine: 450 361 or 62.6% of those in the 60+ age group were registered, of which 494 481 vaccinations have been administered (381 287 people are partially vaccinated and 113 194 fully vaccinated);

266 064 or 39% of those in the 50+ age group were registered, of which 180 472 vaccinations have been administered (146 604 people are partially vaccinated and 33 868 fully vaccinated); and

348 056 or 23% of those in the 35+ age group were registered, of which 81 915 vaccinations have been administered (29 589 people are partially vaccinated and 52 326 fully vaccinated). CLOETE said the Vaccine Cascade helps to monitor the roll out of the mass vaccination programme in the Western Cape. Picture: Western Cape Government CLOETE said the Vaccine Cascade helps to monitor the roll out of the mass vaccination programme in the Western Cape. Picture: Western Cape Government He said when it comes to walk-ins, the 35 – 49-year-olds will be vaccinated should they present with a valid EVDS appointment, but they have been discouraged from walk-ins as those who are older will be prioritised. “We discourage 35 – 49-year-old citizens from presenting for walk-ins at sites in big numbers, but we will accept, based on available capacity.

“Our first priority is over 60s, then 50 – 59-year-olds, then 35 – 49-year olds, and it is because we want to get the maximum protection for each of our cohorts,” Cloete said. He gave a deeper look into how who will get preference at the vaccination sites: Our current priority for walk-ins remains the same:

Priority 1: people over 60 years old requiring their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Priority 2: people over 60 years requiring their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Priority 3: people aged 50 to 59 years requiring their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Priority 4: people aged 35-49 years requiring their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. “I want to commend the 35 – 49 age group for their eagerness to be vaccinated and for playing their part in ensuring that we achieve herd immunity. “We also encourage the 50+ and 60+ age groups who have not registered to make use of the various assisted registration initiatives across the province so we can vaccinate them.” To register for the Covid-19 vaccine, visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (free on all South African networks), or WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.